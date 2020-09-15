MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple charges after he stole a gun from a car and fired it toward someone who tried chasing him down in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, police said.

Donald Freese, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal threatening, loitering and prowling, resisting arrest and reckless conduct.

Officers responding to a reported firearm theft in the area of Ashland and Bridge streets around 7:40 p.m. received a notification from dispatch that a man was chasing a suspect and a shot had been fired, according to Manchester police.

Upon arrival, officers met with the man who had been chasing the suspect after confronting him for being in his friend’s car, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Freese, allegedly pointed a gun he had found in the car at the man before running off.

The man began to chase Freese, who then turned around a fired a shot, police said.

A police-deployed drone spotted Freese lying down in a backyard on Hall Street.

Officers ordered Freese to come out but he would not comply, so a K-9 was sent in to apprehend him, police said.

Detectives say they are actively looking for the stolen gun.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)