EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been taken into custody after they crashed into several cruisers during a pursuit that ended outside of the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, fled from a lieutenant and led troopers on a chase, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Helicopter video showed the suspect on foot outside of the casino as troopers surrounded him with their guns drawn.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured during the chase.

There were no additional details immediately available.

We have one person in custody following a pursuit that just ended in the vicinity of the Everett casino. Suspect fled from one of our lieutenants and led us on a pursuit, during which the suspect struck several cruisers. We will have more info later this morning. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 5, 2022

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)