STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a pursuit involving state police troopers that prompted the closure of Interstate 90 in Western Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The pursuit came to a stop on the westbound side of the highway near Exit 3 in Stockbridge, where several cruisers surrounded the suspect’s vehicle shortly before 8:45 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Lanes on both the west and eastbound side of the highway were shut down as negotiators worked to persuade the suspect into a peaceful surrender.

About 40 minutes later, state police announced that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Aerial photos from the scene showed a number of cruisers stopped in the road. It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

UPDATE #2 Suspect in custody. https://t.co/rzNEfux7yY — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2022

Both WB and EB on I90 are shut down at this time. https://t.co/WwUaCngekm — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2022

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)