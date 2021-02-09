Police: Suspect taken into custody in connection with murder in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a murder that happened in East Bridgewater Monday evening, police said.

Officers launched a homicide investigation after responding to Cedar Street around 6:45 p.m.

East Bridgewater police say that this was an isolated incident and a suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody.

They added that community members are not in danger.

No additional information was immediately available.

