Police: Suspect threatened to stab Stop and Shop security officer with ‘dirty needle’

CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Chicopee say they are searching for a robbery suspect who threatened to stab a security officer with a “dirty needle.”

In an incident back on Feb. 14, Johanna Nadeau, 27, entered the supermarket on Memorial Drive and allegedly stole merchandise.

While fleeing, police say she placed her hands in her pocket and threatened the officer, stating she would “stab him with my dirty needle.”

A felony warrant has been issued for Nadeau’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

