QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect will face charges after three people were stabbed in a home invasion in Quincy Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded to 400 Block of Granite Street just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were fired and multiple people were stabbed.

Upon arrival, police located four people, three of whom were suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released.

Police say the suspect fled the area, but has been identified and will face charges at Quincy District Court.

A preliminary investigation indicates that no one was shot and the address was specifically targeted, police say. There is no active or continued threat to the area.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

