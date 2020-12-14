Police: Suspect tried to steal Boston officer’s gun, burn them with aerosol can torch

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault and arson charges after allegedly trying to burn two police officers during a struggle in Boston Sunday, police said.

Officers investigating a report of domestic violence went to the suspect’s apartment in Boston, where the suspect had barricaded himself inside and was threatening to cut himself with a knife, police said. When police forced their way in, the suspect allegedly created a torch with an aerosol can and lighter to shoot flames at the officers and threatened to burn the building as well.

The officers fought the suspect, who punched and spat at them and grabbed the handle of an officer’s gun before he was arrested, police said. Two officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was charged with domestic assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and arson of a dwelling.

