OMAHA, NE (WHDH) — Police said a suspect tried to stash cocaine while sitting in an interrogation room, hoping that officers would not notice.

Video shows the man stacking a chair on the table and put his hands in the ceiling.

When an officer came to check it out, the drugs fell to the floor.

A worker cleaning the room found them later on.

The suspect has been sentenced to probation for drug possession.

