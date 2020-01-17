Police: suspect wanted after nursing home employees injured during robbery in Worcester

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is wanted in connection with a robbery at a nursing home in Worcester.

The suspect, described as 5 foot 8 inch Hispanic female, is wanted for questioning after police say a city nursing home was robbed and several employees were seriously injured, including a concussion and broken bones.

Police further describe her as heavy built with black hair in a bun last seen driving a maroon SUV with a “Lyft” sticker on the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)