Police: Suspect wanted for using dog to chase, threaten person at South Station CVS

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a person of interest following an assault at South Station, officials said.

The person is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon after using their dog to chase and threaten a person inside of the CVS at South Station, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 617-222-1050 or text 873873 to leave a tip.

Help the TPD identify this person of interest who used their dog to chase and threaten another inside CVS at #MBTA South Station. https://t.co/Ma2881j8lt pic.twitter.com/1OwImpcvu9 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 9, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)