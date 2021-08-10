REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with the death of a volunteer worker from North Carolina was arrested in Revere last week after state and local law enforcement thwarted his attempt to jump from a fifth-story window, officials announced Tuesday.

Marcus Walton, 29, is facing a felony murder charge in the July 31 shooting death of 31-year-old Charlie Debnam, a drum major in a Raleigh band and beloved community member who was packing food donations at the Helping Hand Mission in that city when he was killed, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities converged on an apartment building in Revere on Friday morning after learning Walton was hiding out in a room on the fifth floor, state police said. When troopers, officers, and marshals knocked on the door and announced their presence, Walton allegedly tried to jump from a window in an attempt to evade capture.

Officials forced their way into the apartment and apprehended Walton just as he sat down on the window sill.

Walton has since been arraigned in Chelsea District Court on a fugitive from justice charge. Authorities in North Carolina and Massachusetts are now working to arrange his rendition to answer to the felony murder charge in Wake County.

An investigation remains ongoing.

