Police: Suspect wanted in Gronkowski home robbery also wanted in multi-town crime spree

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a robbery at the home of Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is also wanted for a string of crimes in several towns last week.

Police said Tewksbury man Shayne Denn, 26, is accused of crashing a stolen truck through a Wilmington business, breaking into a Tewksbury gas station and slamming into a home in Andover last week. Denn is also one of the three men suspected in the Gronkowski home invasion. One of the other suspects, a Randolph man, was arrested last week.

During last week’s incident, surveillance video showed Denn allegedly ramming the front of Jimmy’s Garage in Wilmington before backing up and barreling into the building a second time. The owner said the suspect made off with a few dozen packs of cigarettes.

Following a report of a break-in at a gas station in Tewksbury, Andover Police said they responded to a report of a truck that had slammed into a home on School Street.

The vehicle involved in the Andover crash was identified by officers as the same truck that was used in the Wilmington robbery. No injuries were reported at the home. Police said evidence recovered at the scene of the Andover crash helped determine that all three incidents were linked.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot before stealing another truck on Railroad Street near Richdale Food Stores. This truck had a plow attached to the front. According to Andover Police, officers in Boston spotted the stolen plow truck and attempted to engage the suspect, who was able to slip away.

Gronkowski called 911 himself in early February to report that his Foxborough house had been broken into while he was with the Patriots in Minnesota for the Super Bowl. The police report indicated that whoever broke into the million-dollar, five-bedroom home gained access by shattering windows.

Anthony Almeida, 31, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property. He was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Police said items recovered during the investigation include an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins from the 1800s. Other items, including firearms that belonged to Gronkowski’s roommate, have not yet been recovered.

Police are also searching for Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxborough, in connection with the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)