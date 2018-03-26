Police: Suspect wanted in Gronkowski home robbery also wanted in multi-town crime spree

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a robbery at the home of Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is also wanted for a string of crimes last week.

Tewksbury Police told 7’s Steve Cooper that a suspect, Shayne Denn, 28 of Tewksbury, is accused of crashing a stolen truck through a Wilmington business, breaking into a Tewksbury gas station and slamming into a home in Andover last week is also one of three people who are suspects in the Gronkowski home invasion, one of whom was arrested over the weekend.

Tewksbury cops searching for shayne Denn for last weeks crime spree-same suspect who broke into Gronks house #7News pic.twitter.com/vKvNbj72H3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 26, 2018

During last week’s incident, surveillance video showed the suspect ramming the front door before backing up and barreling into the building a second time. The owner said the suspect made off with a few dozen packs of cigarettes.

The vehicle involved in the crash was identified by officers as the same truck that was used to smash through Jimmy’s Garage. No injuries were reported at the home.

Police said the driver fled the scene on foot before stealing another truck on Railroad Street near Richdale Food Stores, which had a plow attached to it.

Authorities said evidence recovered at the scene of the Andover crash helped determine that all three incidents were linked.

According to Andover Police, officers in Boston spotted the stolen plow truck and attempted to engage the suspect, who was able to slip away.

The suspect is described as a white male, average height and was wearing a hooded-style jacket and blue jeans.

The Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Over the weekend, police arrested a Randolph man in connection with a burglary last month at Gronkowski’s house.

Gronkowski called 911 himself in early February to report that his Foxborough house had been broken into while he was with the Patriots in Minnesota for the Super Bowl.

Anathony Almeida, 31, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property. He was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Police said items recovered during the investigation include an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins from the 1800s. Other items, including firearms, have not yet been recovered.

You can hear the audio of Gronkowski’s call here:

The police report also indicated that whoever broke into the million-dollar, five-bedroom home gained access by shattering windows. None of Gronkowski’s personal belongings were stolen but his roommates reported that hundreds of dollars worth of items were taken.

Police are also reportedly searching for Eric Tyrrell, 28 of Foxboro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

