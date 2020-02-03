BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man wearing a mask punched another man before attempting to rob him near Haymarket Station in Boston on Saturday.

Officers patrolling the area of the MBTA station around 11 a.m. saw a man running toward them while screaming for help, according to transit police.

The 51-year-old victim told the officers that two men wearing masks covering their faces had approached him outside the Dunkin’ when one of the men punched him in the side of the face.

The victim attempted to run away but his attacker allegedly pursued him while trying to go into his pockets.

The victim was able to flee.

Officers searched the area and located a man, who matched the victim’s description, on Congress Street.

The suspect, identified as Michael Coneeny, 38, had a mask and admitted to the act, police said.

Coneeny was placed into custody for attempted unarmed robbery and assault and battery.

