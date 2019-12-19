Police: Suspect, worker dead after shooting at RI housing complex that left 2 others injured

WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - A 66-year-old man fatally shot a housing worker and critically wounded two other people before turning the gun on himself Thursday morning during an attack at an affordable living complex in Rhode Island.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at the Babcock Village apartments in Westerly ordered area schools and businesses into lockdown mode after finding a 47-year-old housing worker dead, a second worker critically injured, and a resident also suffering from critical injuries, according to the Westerly Police Department.

Authorities tracked down the shooter after reviewing surveillance video, then sent a robot into his apartment, where they found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said at an afternoon press conference.

His name has not been released.

All three victims were women, according to police. Their names have not been released.

The two wounded victims are being treated at area hospitals. One of whom was said to be in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

The lockdowns in the area have since been lifted.

An investigation is ongoing.

