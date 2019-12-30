SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man facing a burglary charge broke into a Salem house while the homeowner was inside Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress just before 1:30 p.m. learned that 32-year-old Eric Mann, of Merrimack, smashed the back glass door of the home and entered the building, prompting the homeowner to flee, according to Salem police.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the house and made contact with Mann, who was reportedly arrested without incident.

Mann was taken to Rockingham County Jail on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and possession of burglary tools.

He also had an outstanding warrant out of Merrimack District Court, police said.

Mann was previously charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest in a separate incident back in 2018 when he allegedly attempted to gain entry into a Merrimack residence while wearing costume devil horns and a black wig.

