BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper received six stitches to his face after a Roxbury man fled from a stolen car, hit the trooper in the head and attempted to grab another trooper’s gun in Boston early Tuesday morning, state police said.

Troopers attempting to stop a stolen Honda Civic on St. Alphonsus Street near Longwood Street around 4:20 a.m. began pursuing the vehicle when the driver refused to stop, according to state police.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Luis Llanso, of Roxbury, allegedly hopped out of the car and fled on foot.

The troopers caught up to Llanso in the area of 66 McGreevey Way, where he violently resisted arrest by striking one of the troopers in the head, state police said.

The trooper was transported to a Boston hospital, where he reportedly received six stitches for a laceration to his face.

Llanso also attempted to gain control of one of the trooper’s guns before he was peppered sprayed and apprehended, state police added.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including operating under the influence of drugs, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious injury, assault and battery on a police officer with intent to disarm, receiving a stolen motor vehicle — subsequent offense, failure to stop for a police officer, resisting arrest and operating after suspension.

