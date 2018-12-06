Police: Suspected crack dealer in Yarmouth with 39 prior charges released on personal recognizance

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected crack dealer in Yarmouth with 39 prior charges against her was released Wednesday on personal recognizance, police say.

Kelley Keith, 38, was charged with possession to distribute Class B drug (crack cocaine) and possession of a Class B drug (Suboxone) after police obtained a search warrant of 8A Rosemary Lane in West Yarmouth and found crack cocaine in numerous knotted bags, Suboxone oral film, five cell phones, and U.S. currency, according to Yarmouth police.

Keith was arraigned in the Barnstable District Court Wednesday and released on personal recognizance, awaiting her next court date.

