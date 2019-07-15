Police: Suspected crack dealers nabbed in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing drug distribution charges after police allegedly found 13 grams of cocaine in their car after a traffic stop in Bernardston on Saturday.

A trooper pulled over a 2014 Mercedes-Benz on I-91 northbound just prior to Exit 28 for alleged motor vehicle violations. After an investigation, the trooper came across 13.8 grams of crack cocaine,

Michael Townsend, 41, of Williamstown, Vermont, and his passenger, Wendy Quadros, 42, of Graniteville, Vermont, were charged with possession to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Both were held on $5,000 bail and scheduled for arraignment in Greenfield District Court Monday.

