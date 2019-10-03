GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drug dealer transported about 800 bags of heroin and 19 grams of crack cocaine into Massachusetts with a small child in her car on Monday night, state police said.

Trooper Anthony Lavigne patrolling Route 91 just before 9 p.m. in Greenfield stopped a white Dodge Journey with a defective license plate light that crossed over the white fog line as it passed exit 26, according to state police.

Lavigne approached the vehicle and began speaking to the driver, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Speed, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., when he noticed a clear plastic bag on the center console believed to be holding crack cocaine, along with a small child in the backseat, state police said.

Speed allegedly attempted to throw the bag out the window after Lavigne questioned her about it.

She began to flail her arms, hitting Lavigne in the face, as he tried to gain control of her, according to state police.

Speed successfully tossed the bag away from the car, at which point Lavigne was able to grab both of her arms, state police added.

Additional troopers arrived on the scene and Speed was removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.

A search of her car led to the reported discovery of 19 grams of crack cocaine, about 800 bags containing a combined total of 16 grams of heroin, a digital scale and $500 cash.

State police charged Speed with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, marked lanes violation, and equipment violation.

The child was taken into custody by Speed’s mother, according to state police.

The Vermont Department of Children and Families has been notified.

