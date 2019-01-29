Police: Suspected drugged driver ran over mailbox before crashing into Ipswich home

Police responded to 42 Broadway Ave. Tuesday after a Mini Cooper crashed through the exterior wall of a home. (Courtesy Photo: Ipswich Police Department)

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs was arrested Tuesday morning after his car went off the road, demolished a mailbox and crashed through the wall of a home in Ipswich, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house on Broadway Avenue about 11:40 a.m. found a toppled mailbox, tired marks across the front lawn, and a Mini Cooper partially lodged in the lower level of the home, according to Ipswich police.

The driver, who police identified as Nick Pappas, was left trapped in his car and had to be removed by first responders. There was no immediate word on the severity of his injuries.

The owner of the home was inside the house at the time of the crash but was not injured.

Pappas is facing a slew of charges including suspicion of operating under the influence of drugs, operating to endanger, possession of a class c substance, speed greater than reasonable, and a stop sign violation.

A building inspector has since deemed the home structurally sound.

An investigation is ongoing.

