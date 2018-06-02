Police: Suspected drunk driver attacks trooper in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drunk driver attacked a state trooper in New Bedford early Saturday morning after nearly hitting his cruiser head-on, state police said.

Trooper Joshua Pacheco was patrolling Acushnet Avenue about 1:20 a.m. when he was nearly hit head-on by a 1997 Dodge Neon that crossed the center line and entered his lane, according to state police. After catching up to the vehicle on Ashley Boulevard, where the driver had pulled into a residential driveway, Pacheco said the driver, Diego Tiniguar Panjoj, 37, of New Bedford, abruptly left his vehicle and lunged at him.

“Trooper Pacheco was able to fend off this initial assault and proceeded to attempt to place the man in custody,” state police wrote in a statement issued Saturday. “After a significant struggle with this resistant and combative man, the trooper was eventually able to place him in custody.”

Panjoj was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained in the struggle. Pacheco was uninjured.

Panjoj, who had an outstanding warrant out of New Bedford District Court for resisting arrest, is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Monday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

