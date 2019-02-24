Police: Suspected drunken driver abandoned injured child after Revere rollover crash

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of abandoning a 10-year-old boy at the scene of a rollover crash in Revere early Sunday morning is facing a drunken driving charge after police arrested her at the hospital with another injured child, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 16 just after midnight found an overturned Nissan Kicks in a ditch, according to state police.

Witnesses told troopers there were three people in the car at the time of the crash and that the driver, Cecilia Miranda, 37, left the scene in a bystander’s car with an injured 6-year-old — leaving the 10-year-old behind.

Another bystander took the 10-year-old to East Boston Neighborhood HealthCare Center. He was later transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Both children suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Miranda and the 6-year-old were later found at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment.

She will be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court.

