Police: Suspected drunken driver arrested after woman found seriously injured on Route 495 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing operating under the influence charges after a woman exited a motor vehicle and was found with serious injuries on Route 495 in Plainville early Sunday morning, state police say.

Troopers responding to an adult female who had exited a motor vehicle on Route 495 southbound between exits 14 and 13 around 1:30 a.m. located a 26-year-old Taunton woman with serious injuries.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

The vehicle in which the woman has been a passenger remained on scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests the woman is believed to have exited the vehicle through the passenger side window, possibly while the vehicle was still moving, according to state police.

Troopers determined the male driver, Joseph Monsini, 25, of Taunton, was under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest.

The investigation into how and why the female victim exited the vehicle remains ongoing.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)