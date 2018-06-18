REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing a drunken driving charge after hitting a cyclist in Revere early Sunday morning and leaving the scene with a bike stuck to his car, police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle on Revere Beach Parkway about 2:20 a.m. found a 56-year-old Winthrop man suffering what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police. He was taken to Mass General Hospital.

A short time later, Chelsea police stopped the suspect vehicle on Washington Street, which they say still had a bicycle wedged under the front end.

Josue Flores-Ochoa, 27, of Everett was arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

A woman who lives near the scene of the accident described the city as being unsafe for bicyclists.

“It’s dangerous for an adult, nevermind my 7-year-old child,” Danielle Monzione said. “We’re just teaching my son to bike and we don’t take him out because it’s a dangerous city to bike in.”

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)