Police: Suspected drunken driver held at gunpoint by Good Samaritan after crashing into restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspected drunken driver accused of crashing his pickup truck into four vehicles before barreling into a restaurant in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on New Year’s Eve was held at gunpoint by a Good Samaritan and subsequently arrested on a slew of serious charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Islington Street about 5:40 p.m. found a pickup truck that had struck Darleen’s pizza shop and 50-year-old Aaron Marconi, who had been detained by a Good Samaritan in the parking lot, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Marconi’s trail of destruction started at the intersection of Hanover and Bridge streets, where he allegedly collided with a parked vehicle, causing significant damage. He then fled the scene and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Islington and Pearl streets, police said.

Moments later, police said Marconi slammed into a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts before severely damaging Darleen’s, prompting a pair of Good Samaritans to take action.

“The first Samaritan attempted to prevent the suspect from driving away by blocking the suspect’s vehicle with his own car,” the department said in a press release. “The suspect threatened to kill that man and then attempted to back up.”

With a gun in hand, the second Good Samaritan challenged Marconi with his firearm while issuing commands to stop, according to police.

Marconi was arrested on charges including possession of narcotics, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or a controlled drug, criminal threatening,and four counts of conduct after an accident.

Marconi was released on personal recognizance after undergoing treatment at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for undisclosed medical reasons.

He is slated to be arraigned on Jan. 11 in Rockingham County Superior Court.

