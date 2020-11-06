PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected fentanyl trafficker is facing a slew of charges after police say he tried to run down officers with his car before hitting a cruiser amid a search of a Plymouth apartment that led to the discovery of drugs, cash and firearms on Thursday.

The Plymouth Police Narcotics Division along with the Kingston Police Department conducted a search warrant at an apartment on Court Street following a lengthy narcotics investigation when the suspect of interest, 43-year-old Antonio Beradi, fled in a car, according to Plymouth police.

Beradi allegedly attempted to hit officers with his vehicle before striking a Plymouth police cruiser and then driving on Route 3 southbound, where the pursuit was terminated.

Officers also conducted a search of a storage unit in Kingston.

Evidenced secured at both locations included 530 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $100,000, two firearms with ammunition, more than $90,000 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

Beradi was arrested at 9 a.m. Friday for an outstanding warrant on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery — aggravated assault, three counts of assault and battery, and witness intimidation.

He also faces new charges of assault with a dangerous weapon — motor vehicle, failure to stop for a police officer, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene with property damage, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and trafficking fentanyl.

