Police: Suspected impaired driver arrested in NH after fleeing 2 crashes

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of two crashes late Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Canal and Spring streets determined the suspect vehicle had been driving north on Canal Street when it struck another vehicle, causing it to roll over, according to Manchester police.

Police say the driver continued north and hit another vehicle in the area of Kidder and Bedford streets.

A short time later Carl Jacques was arrested on two counts of conduct after an accident and driving while under the influence of drugs or liquor.

Neither of the other drivers were seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)