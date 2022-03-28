BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is facing criminal charges after officials say he tried to strangle a Boston police officer during a violent altercation at the Stop & Shop at South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday morning.

Patrick Craddock, 26, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery strangulation, assault and battery, and shoplifting, according to the Boston Police Department.

An officer working in the area learned of a suspected shoplifter in the store and attempted to recover the stolen items but Craddock began to violently assault the officer, removing his portable radio, police said.

Craddock then allegedly wrestled the officer to the ground and began to strangle them. Police say the officer ultimately regained control of the radio, called for help, and Craddock was taken into custody without further incident.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

An investigation remains ongoing.

