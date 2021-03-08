Police: Suspected snowblower thief tried to disarm Worcester officer during altercation

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of stealing a snowblower from an apartment complex in Worcester tried to disarm a police officer during a physical altercation after a failed attempt to evade capture on Saturday, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a report of a break-in in the area of Goldthwaite Road shortly after 6 p.m. encountered two men who were removing a snowblower from a shed and loading into a white van, which was also reported stolen, according to the Worcester Police Department.

One of the suspects, 34-year-old Wilfredo Crespo-Morales, of Webster, reportedly floored the van in reverse when officers arrived at the scene, slammed into a snowbank, and became stuck.

Morales then allegedly fled the scene on foot and hid under a deck at a home on Beverly Road.

When Morales was later spotted, he charged at the officer and began punching him, officials said. As the two wrestled to the ground, Morales allegedly reached for the officer’s baton and tried to draw it.

Morales was eventually subdued but officials say he continued to punch and kick the officer before being handcuffed.

He is facing charges including breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, vandalism, possession of a burglarious instrument, receiving stolen property, trespass, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Pedro Rigney, 47, of Worcester, was also arrested on burglary and larceny charges.

It’s not clear when the men will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)