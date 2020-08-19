Police: Suspects cut holes in ceiling of Hingham gas station, make off with cash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are investigating a break-in at a local gas station.

Officers responded to the BP gas station on Whiting Street around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning after the owner arrived to work to find two holes had been cut into the roof and the phone lines were not working, according to a release issued by police.

Investigators determined the phone lines were cut on the outside of the building to disable the alarm system and two holes were cut from the roof.

The suspects then allegedly climbed into the office and took a small amount of cash before taking off.

The incident could have occurred any time between 11 p.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

