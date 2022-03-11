BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two suspects were seen fleeing with items after a car barreled into a Chanel store in Boston early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to the luxury store on Newbury Street around 4:30 a.m. found a car had been driven through the glass front door as well as the gate before coming to a rest inside the building.

There was no inside the vehicle when first responders arrived, police said.

At least two people were observed fleeing the scene with items before getting into a waiting vehicle and driving off, police added.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Boston Fire Department responded to assess the significant structural damage to the building.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

