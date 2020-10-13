Police: Suspects used moving van to block traffic on I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Seven people are facing criminal charges after police say they used a U-Haul truck to block traffic on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island on Monday night.

Troopers responding to a report of several individuals blocking traffic on the northbound side of the highway in Providence around 9:30 p.m. learned a box truck had been parked perpendicular to the travel lanes, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The truck driver, 24-year-old Kade Page, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was later pulled over and arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Six Rhode Island natives who were found in the back of the truck were also arrested.

Devin Costa, 24, Cody Boyce, 24, Evan Laferriere, 23, Najeli Rodriguez, 19, Julia Unger, 21, and a 15-year-old juvenile have all been charged with disorderly conduct.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)