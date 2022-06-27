BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester drummer’s bandmates are calling for justice after he police say he was attacked by four young men and severely beaten outside of South Station Friday The Boston Police Department is searching for four young men who randomly assaulted a 20-year-old man before hopping into a waiting car and driving away.

Officers responding to reports of an attack on Atlantic Avenue near South Station early Friday morning were told that Adam Neufell, drummer for the Worcester-based band Young Other, was outside South Station looking at a map with his girlfriend when several young men jumped out of a grey Toyota 4Runner and yelled at him to “get a haircut.” One of the suspects then punched Neufell before the others joined the attack, video shows.

“Adam’s our little brother and he’s the youngest in the band and the rest of us we take care of him wherever we go and seeing him so defenseless on the ground … it shatters our hearts because we couldn’t be there for him in a time of need,” said Dale Belliveau, Neufell’s bandmate in Worcester-based Young Other.

Two witnesses said they saw two to three males come out of the car. Two of the suspects wore shorts but no shirts. One of them was described as 5’8″ or 5’9′ with a slim muscular build, short blonde hair and black shorts with no shirt and white sneakers.

The others were described as a white male with a gray sweatshirt, black shorts, one shoe on his right foot and a medical wrap below his left knee; a white male with no shirt, black shorts and sneakers; and a white male with a dark hat and T-shirt, gray shorts and sneakers.

Neufell was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His band’s Facebook page said he has “a broken nose, a busted lip, a concussion that has caused increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, along with various bruising in and around his body.”

“He’s got pretty bad light sensitivity, noise sensitivity with a concussion and stuff. His nose and his face is all busted up. It’s heartbreaking to see him in this condition,” Belliveau said.

Police are investigating the assault. Belliveau said Young Other was about to go on tour, and that the attack was devastating to Neufell.

“It’s not just you’re beating someone up and laugh about it. This goes far beyond that, his work, his income and everything,” Belliveau said. “It’s a big thing.”

