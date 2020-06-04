Police suspend search for missing kayaker in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The police chief and harbormaster announced Thursday night that they have suspended their search for a missing kayaker in the water near Ipswich.

A fisherman called police just before 1 p.m. after coming across an uninhabited life vest floating in the water about 150 yards away from a blue kayak that was tied to a U.S. Coast Guard navigational buoy.

The owners of the kayak said they were not using the boat and that all members of their family have been accounted for.

Members of the Ipswich Police Marine Unit, Environmental Police and a U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter participated in the search.

It is unclear how the boat became tied to the buoy.

Anyone who saw someone in a blue kayak in the water near the area or with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact police at 978-356-4343.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)