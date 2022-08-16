EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were forced to suspend the Tuesday search for a swimmer that went missing near the famous ‘Jaws’ Bridge on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police Marine and Dive units and Environmental Police were unable to locate Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, after a second day of scouring the inlet and pond near the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Tuesday. According to MSP, searchers were hampered by poor weather that produced dangerous conditions.

Responders began searching for Bulgin and his brother around midnight early Monday morning after receiving reports that the pair had jumped into the water but did not resurface. The body of Bulgin’s 26-year-old brother was found on Monday.

According to MSP, responders will assess weather conditions on a day-by-day basis to determine when divers can begin searching again.

