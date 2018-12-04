Police: ‘Suspicious’ man approached student in Natick High School parking lot

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are investigating after they say a suspicious man approached a student Monday in the high school parking lot and asked if they needed a ride, police say.

Police say at about 4 p.m., a vehicle pulled up to a high school student near the faculty lot, and according to the student, the vehicle was a dark sedan, according to Natick police.

From video, the vehicle appears to be a newer model, possibly a Chevy Cruz, according to police.

The operator, described as an elderly male, asked the student if they needed a ride, and when the student declined, the male operator responded with an expletive and sped off, police say.

The interaction only lasted a few seconds and the student could only relate the male had a full head of gray hair and wearing a polo type shirt, and it did not appear to be anyone employed at the school, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Natick police at 508-647-9520.

