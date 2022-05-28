HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been disabling women’s cars in Holliston and surrounding communities and then approaching them offering help, police said.

Police said the man lets air out from tires or contaminates gas tanks, and then approaches female drivers and says he can help out with an air compressor or battery pack or by giving a ride. The man has been described as driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts license plates.

Officials said they have seen similar reports in Bellingham, Franklin, Medway and Milford.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)