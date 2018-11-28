Police: Suspicious man in Medfield turned out to be repairman who went to wrong home

MEDFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspicious man who entered a Medfield house uninvited on Tuesday turned out to be a repairman from a local company who went to the wrong home, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Morse Drive around 1:15 p.m. learned that a man holding a clipboard had walked into a resident’s home, saying he was there to fix her dishwasher.

“(It was) just an awkward exchange. He really didn’t say much. He said, ‘I’m here for the dishwasher,'” and I said, ‘No, I didn’t call about a dishwasher,'” the resident, who did not want to go on camera, told 7News.

A local business told Medfield police that it was one of their repairmen who was supposed to be at a home on Morse Road in Sherborn, not Medfield, police said.

This new information concluded the police investigation.

