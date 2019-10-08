Police: Suspicious man seen peering through Boston College dorm windows

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College officials are investigating reports of a suspicious man looking into dorm room windows Sunday, police said.

The man was allegedly peering into ground-level windows at Kostka Hall on Hammond Street. He was described as a 5-foot 7-inch white man between 25 and 35 years old with a red beard, police said.

The man was allegedly wearing a red baseball cap, white sweatshirt, baggy black pants and black sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston College police at 617-552-4440.

