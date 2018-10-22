Police: Suspicious men tried to lure child into vehicle in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are issuing a warning to residents after a report of suspicious activity by two men in Amesbury.

Officers say they received a report of two men who approached a young child and tried to lure her into their vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Clinton Street Monday afternoon.

The vehicle is described as an older-model green Jeep Grand Cherokee with 15 in the license plate.

Anyone with any information or who sees a vehicle matching the description is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)