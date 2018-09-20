Police: SUV crashes into Champlain College residence hall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say a medical issue is the likely cause of a man crashing into a Champlain College residence hall in Burlington.

Burlington Police Sgt. Paul Petralia said Wednesday that the 33-year-old driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash, but was taken to a Burlington hospital for evaluation following the Tuesday crash. The Burlington Free Press reports alcohol or other recreational drugs do not appear to have played a role in the crash. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Champlain College spokeswoman Stephanie Kloss says the century-old building suffered “very minor damage” and that the building has been deemed structurally sound.

