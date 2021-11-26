BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement members swarmed a Brockton neighborhood early Friday morning.

They could be seen focusing their attention on a home on Davids Street as they made announcements in an attempt to get those inside the house out.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)