LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Lynn on Sunday night.

Several officers could be seen gathering evidence in a taped off section of Shepard and Warren streets.

Residents are currently being kept away from the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox