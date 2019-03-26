Police, SWAT searching for suspects who allegedly fired gun at man inside Natick hotel

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for suspects who allegedly fired a gun at a man inside a Natick hotel early Tuesday morning, prompting an evacuation.

Officers responding to a reported active shooter at the Crown Plaza Hotel on Worcester Road just before 3 a.m. spoke with a man who said that as he was entering the hotel, people unknown to him followed him and fired their gun at him in the lobby, Natick Police Chief James Hick said.

The man, who was uninjured, reportedly fled. The suspects also ran in an unknown direction.

Hick says evidence revealed that at least one shot was fired.

Out of an abundance of caution, state and local police evacuated the hotel around 4 a.m.

“The officers were going to different groups of people and making sure everybody stayed calm and keep us informed as they could possibly make us without saying too much,” said Angela Salas, who was among those who evacuated the hotel. “They said it would take a while because out of responsibility in situations where shots are fired, they need to make sure that everyone is safe.”

A SWAT team arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m.

An investigation revealed just before 6 a.m. that the suspects were not still in the hotel and most likely left in an unknown vehicle, Hick said.

The guests have since been allowed to return to their rooms.

