Police: SWAT team arrests barricaded suspect who threatened to blow up his house in NH

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A tactical response team arrested a barricaded suspect in Somersworth, New Hampshire on Thursday who they say menaced officers with a knife and threatened to blow up his house with gasoline and oxygen bottles.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in the area of 69 Bartlett Ave. about 5:37 on the Fourth of July found a man, later identified as Stephen Corkum, 33, of Somersworth, yelling at them from a window while waving a knife and threatening to blow up the house with gasoline and oxygen bottles if they tried to enter, according to Somersworth police.

After an investigation revealed there was a third party inside the house who couldn’t leave due to a medical issue, officers established a perimeter and called in the Strafford County Tactical Response Team.

At about 10:48 p.m., Corkum came out of his bedroom and was arrested on two counts of criminal threatening and two counts of simple assault.

He was ordered held on preventative detention pending a July 8 hearing in Strafford County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)