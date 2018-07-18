Police: SWAT team nabs wanted fugitive in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester Police Department SWAT team was called in to assist the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office with apprehending a wanted fugitive Wednesday morning.

Members of the MPD SWAT team and Special Enforcement Division assisted with the execution of a search warrant at 363 Chestnut St. about 6 a.m. in connection with an investigation into a drug trafficking organization, according to a press release issued by the Manchester Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Following the search, officers arrested Edwin Rivera, 51, on charges of being a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts on an original charge of conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on Thursday.

