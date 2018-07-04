Police: Swimmer pulled from water in Saugus has died

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A swimmer who was pulled unresponsive from the water at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Wednesday evening has died, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a missing swimmer about 4:30 p.m. spent more than an hour using diving gear and a boat to search the area where the swimmer was last seen. The swimmer’s body was pulled from the water about 6 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)