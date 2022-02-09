(WHDH) — A man is facing murder charges in connection with a violent rampage in Indiana that left two people dead and another person with serious injuries, authorities said.

Jonathan Lewis Dischner, 38, of Marion, was arrested over the weekend on charges including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the Marion Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man yelling for help near a nine-room sleeping house in the area of 223 W 1st Street in Marion around 6:40 p.m. Sunday learned Dischner had attacked three people with a long sword, police said.

Michael Sandlin, 34, and Dennis Johnson, 63, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Jocelyn Dube, 65, was taken to an area hospital with multiple lacerations.

Dischner was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Grant County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

