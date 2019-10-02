Police: Tailgating driver pointed pistol at victim during NH road rage incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who refused to stop tailgating another motorist on a highway in New Hampshire pulled out a loaded gun in a road rage incident on Tuesday night, officials said.

Cory Faria, 27, of Derry, is slated to be arraigned later this month in Hillsborough Superior Court on a charge of criminal threatening, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident involving a gun around 8:30 p.m. spoke with a motorist who said he was traveling north on Interstate 293 when he noticed Faria tailgating him.

Police say the victim told officers that he switched lanes several times to shake Faria but each time the vehicle changed lanes with him and kept tailgating.

When both cars got off at Exit 4, Faria allegedly pulled up next to the victim on Second Street, got out of his car and pulled out a gun after the victim yelled at him, asking why he had been driving recklessly.

The victim claims he then heard a pistol slide racking before he looked over and saw Faria’s silver handgun pointed across the passenger seat at him.

Faria eventually fled on foot after the victim threatened to call the police. He was later found in a Burger King parking lot. He was said to be in possession of a loaded gun.

”This is a man suspected of pointing a loaded gun at someone on a busy city road,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said. “If that’s not a danger to the public I don’t know what is.”

Faria has since been released on personal recognizance.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)